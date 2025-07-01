Nick WoltemadeGetty Images
Rohit Rajeev

Nick Woltemade must go! Stuttgart warned that blocking Bayern Munich transfer could backfire but Germany legend says it may not be right step for rising star

Bayern MunichN. WoltemadeTransfersVfB StuttgartBundesliga

German legend Karlheinz Forster has advised Stuttgart to sell Nick Woltemade to Bayern Munich, even though it may not be the best step for him.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Forster advises Stuttggart to sell Woltemade
  • Feels Bayern might not be he right step for him now
  • Woltemade has agreed personal terms with Bayern
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches