AFP
German precision! Woltemade volleys Juve level before hailing partnership with match-winner Kolo Muani
Woltemade volley sparks Juventus fightback in Spain
German forward Nick Woltemade played a starring role as Juventus mounted a second-half comeback to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 in the Europa League. Woltemade cancelled out Hugo Alvarez's opener with a superb right-footed volley into the bottom corner in the 58th minute.
His clinical finish pounced on a deflected Teun Koopmeiners cross to bring the Bianconeri level after a difficult first half in Galicia.
Randal Kolo Muani later headed home in stoppage time to complete the comeback victory for Luciano Spalletti's side.
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Striker admits confidence boost while striving for more
Speaking to Movistar+ after the match, Woltemade emphasized the significance of the late win for the squad's morale. "An important win, especially when you score at the end. It’s crucial for the team and for our confidence," Woltemade stated.
"I’m delighted with the win. I did some good things tonight, though I can certainly do better."
"I’m pleased with the goal, it’s definitely something that gives a striker confidence, and I want to keep improving to help the team even more."
Woltemade hails blossoming partnership with Kolo Muani
Woltemade also expressed his delight for fellow goalscorer Kolo Muani, pointing out how their combined physical presence creates major tactical problems for opposition backlines. "I enjoy playing alongside Kolo Muani," Woltemade explained.
"When we’re together in the penalty area, it’s harder for the opposition to defend. I’m also delighted with his goal."
The duo's attacking chemistry proved decisive as Juventus continually pressured Celta's six-yard box late in the game.
- AFP
Looking ahead to European challenges
Having opened his European account for the Bianconeri with an emphatic strike, Woltemade aims to build on his personal momentum.
Juventus will look to maintain their winning trajectory when they host Rennes on Matchday 3 of the Europa League.
Celta Vigo, meanwhile, must refocus as they travel to Celtic searching for their first points in the group stage.
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