This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Renowned animator Nick Murray Willis celebrates iconic MLS moments, from David Beckham to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, ahead of the league’s 30th season Major League Soccer The animator is renowned for making mash-ups that take moments from within sports history to showcase the funnier side of things Willis applies his signature style to MLS content

Animation showcases memorable moments, player personalities

2025 MLS season is set to begin on Feb. 22 Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now Article continues below