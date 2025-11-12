Neymar's Santos escape route? Brazilian club looking to beat Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to transfer with PSG & Chelsea legend Thiago Silva the driving force as Santos face relegation

But MLS isn’t the only door open to Neymar. Back home, Fluminense are quietly plotting a move of their own, according to reports. The Rio giants have supposedly identified Neymar as their marquee target for 2026. It will be an audacious transfer that would unite him with Thiago Silva, as revealed by journalist Rodrigo Dias from the channel Ligados no Flu. The transfer is already being discussed internally, though much will depend on the outcome of the club’s upcoming presidential elections.

To add fuel to fire, Fluminense’s head of physiotherapy, Nilton Petrone, known in Brazil as 'File', spoke openly about the possibility of Neymar joining the club.

"Neymar is the last genius we have produced in Brazilian football. It's undeniable," he began. "What we need to know is how much Neymar wants, and what Fluminense proposes, he will propose, right. Thiago (Silva) is very close to Neymar; he has probably been talking to him, not just today, there was already that first moment at the (Club) World Cup."

Petrone emphasised that Fluminense would only proceed if Neymar demonstrated full commitment. "Neymar has to want it. That's the first thing," he insisted. "Then, he has to adjust to the commitment to the procedural protocols that Fluminense has today. Fluminense today is not a ‘la vonte’ club. It has processes. These processes are established, and there is integration between the teams. Fluminense is an example of a multi, inter, and transdisciplinary team. It depends on him.

"If you asked me: would you make it available? Obviously, how could you not make the club available to help an athlete? We do it for so many, so many athletes that few people know and who went to Fluminense."