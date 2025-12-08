Neymar stars again to help Santos avoid relegation but immediately casts doubt over his future amid transfer speculation as Brazilian superstar faces knee surgery

After the 3-0 win, Neymar laid bare the physical and emotional weight he carried throughout the season’s final stretch: "I came for this, to try to help the best way I can. These have been tough weeks for me. I thank those who were with me to lift me up. If it weren't for them, I wouldn't have played these matches because of these injuries, this knee problem. I need to rest and then we will have this knee surgery."

When addressing his future, Neymar added: “I do not know, really. I don’t know. I need some days now, I need to rest, disconnect then decide my future. For sure my priority always goes to Santos.”

