Neymar returns to Santos! Al-Hilal superstar takes time out of ACL recovery to watch boyhood club defeat Corinthians in derby clash

Peter McVitie
NeymarGetty
Neymar

Neymar took time out of his rehabilitation to pay a visit to his former team Santos, where he watched the Brazilian side beat rivals Corinthians.

  • Neymar paid visit to Santos
  • Watched former team in action
  • Star out with serious injury

