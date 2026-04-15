Neymar responds to MLS transfer rumours after latest frustrating outing for Santos

Rumours regarding Neymar’s future have intensified following reports that FC Cincinnati are eager to bring the 34-year-old to the United States. It is understood that the forward’s father is already preparing for a high-stakes meeting with MLS representatives to discuss a deal that could see the former Barcelona and PSG star move stateside following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup.

The veteran attacker returned to his boyhood club Santos in January 2025 and has remained productive, recording 15 goals and seven assists in 38 appearances. However, with his current contract set to expire in December, the prospect of a new challenge in North America is beginning to loom large over his second stint with the Brazilian Serie A outfit.