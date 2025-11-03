GOAL/Getty
Neymar & Lionel Messi reunion? Inter Miami told how to 'limit the risks' as 'pros and cons' of stunning deal for MLS are weighed up
What next for Neymar? Limited transfer options
Neymar returned to his roots in January after seeing a lucrative contract in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal torn up. A forgettable spell in the Middle East was brought to a close after recovering from a serious knee ligament injury.
More fitness issues have been endured back in his homeland, with Brazil’s all-time leading goal-scorer now 33 years of age. He remains eager to represent his country at next summer’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, however. Regular game will be required in order to earn a call-up from Selecao boss Carlo Ancelotti.
A return to Europe has been ruled out, following surprising links to Serie A giants Inter, with an extended stay at Santos or a fresh start alongside Messi in Miami considered to be the only options available to Neymar.
Pros and cons: Should Inter Miami sign Neymar?
Designated player spots will be opening up in Florida as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba prepare to retire, meaning that another Barcelona legend could be acquired. Inter Miami would, however, be taking a serious punt on Neymar.
Asked how big that gamble would be and where value can be found, Friedel - speaking in association with Hard Rock Bet - told GOAL: “I think it would be a risk on anyone’s behalf; I think it just depends on how you would structure the contract. You also have to weigh the pros and cons — when you sign legends of the game like Neymar, you also have to take into account the commercial opportunities that go with it, and it coincides nearly every time with the salary and wage packet that you are going to give.
“You are going to make a substantial amount of money off the field when you bring someone like that in. I think there is probably more of a sporting risk than a commercial risk — or equally so if he does get injured. But if he doesn’t get injured, the risk becomes his age and the injuries he has had, and whether he can be that player [they need].
“The plus side is, it is a league that is a step down from where he is playing. Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time, but he can play many more years in MLS. It is a league that will allow players to do that, so I think Inter Miami need to weigh the pros and cons of what they can earn off the field and try to get it correct.
“If they can structure the contract correctly, then it limits the risk. Having Neymar alongside Messi again — I am not sure. We will wait and see, but the league needs to do something commercially.
“The TV contract needs to be bigger within the MLS to make sure the league can be profitable, because the way it is set up, it is not. Bringing in the likes of Thomas Muller at Vancouver — look at what it has done for them. Again, I don’t know if it has impacted them commercially in a positive way, but the MLS has to do something, and Neymar would be another step in the right direction.”
MSN back together! Does Suarez have another season in him?
Neymar has previously left the door open to playing alongside Messi and Luis Suarez, saying it would be “incredible” to revive their ‘MSN’ strike partnership. Friedel, though, is not convinced that veteran Uruguayan striker Suarez has another season left in him.
The ex-Tottenham and Blackburn goalkeeper, who has worked in MLS with the Columbus Crew and New England Revolution, added on 38-year-old Suarez: “I am not in or around his group to know, but I have played against him many times, and when you watch him run — I don’t know if it is his ankles or his knees — but it is getting to the end for him, so I don’t know if he can do another year even if he wants to. I would not be surprised when he does say that he will be retiring.”
MLS Cup dreams: Messi & Co chasing down major silverware
Suarez has stated in the past that he wants to retire at the same time as Messi, but that dream appears to have faded after seeing the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner commit to a new three-year contract through 2028. Inter Miami are currently chasing down MLS Cup glory, with their first round playoff clash with Nashville heading to a decider at Chase Stadium on Saturday.
