Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal crashes out? Neymar returns for Brazil? Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappé for history - Bold 2026 World Cup predictions 100 days out from kickoff

South Korea had a rough go of it in the 1954 World Cup. They were blasted, 9-0, by Ferenc Puskas' Hungary in their opener before suffering a 7-0 beating in their second match against Turkey to suffer elimination. All these years later, despite expansions and format changes, those 16 goals are still the most a team has ever conceded at a single World Cup.

Could that change this summer? The ingredients are surely there for several teams to get blown out.

With the expansion to 48 teams, several countries that never would have qualified for previous World Cups are involved this summer. Four teams - Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan - are playing in the tournament for the first time, which means they'll all face a quality of opposition unlike they've ever seen before. Curacao, for example, will take on Germany, Ivory Coast, and Ecuador. Uzbekistan get Portugal and Colombia, while Jordan have to deal with Argentina, Algeria, and Austria.

It could get worse, too. Although it would require some upsets, Suriname and New Caledonia also have a chance at qualifying through the playoff. They're ranked 123rd and 149th in the world, respectively.

The sheer difference in quality will lead to some beatdowns. Those beatdowns could be of the historic variety, too, as the lesser teams in the tournament look to avoid matching South Korea's unfortunate record.