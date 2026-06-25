Neymar reportedly pulls out of discussions with FC Cincinnati after meeting with team leaders

Despite moving away from conversations with FC Cincinnati, Neymar remains open to joining MLS if the situation is right, according to the report. His contract with Santos wraps at the end of the year, and he has six goals and four assists in 15 appearances with the club.

Neymar has 79 goals in 129 caps for Brazil and has 216 league goals in club play, lining up for some of the biggest clubs in the world - including Barcelona and PSG.