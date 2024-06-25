Neymar pens emotional message to Brazil critics after experiencing 'anguish' of being a fan during Costa Rica draw as he insists Vinicius Jr & Co still have his 'trust' at Copa America
Neymar took to social media to share an emotional message addressing Brazil's critics after their Copa America draw against Costa Rica.
- Neymar sends message to Brazil critics
- Selecao held to a goalless draw by Costa Rica
- Al-Hilal star backs Vinicius Jr and Co