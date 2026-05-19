VIDEO: ‘We are gonna win this!’ - Neymar allows emotion to spill out during post-Brazil World Cup selection video call with Barcelona star & close friend Raphinha

The bond between Brazil’s biggest stars was on full display this week after Carlo Ancelotti officially confirmed his squad for the upcoming tournament. Barcelona forward Raphinha was among the first to reach out to Neymar, initiating a video call that captured the raw emotion of the veteran attacker.

After months of debate regarding his fitness and role within the national setup, the confirmation of his place in the squad clearly meant the world to the former Paris Saint-Germain man.

In a clip shared on social media, Neymar Jr was in tears as he spoke with Raphinha, emphasising the unity within the Selecao camp. The veteran is expected to lead a talented frontline as Brazil seeks to end their long wait for a sixth world title on the pitches of North America.







