Next Lionel Messi? Lamine Yamal told Kylian Mbappe is 'closer' to GOAT status after Barcelona wonderkid is likened to Cristiano Ronaldo & Diego Maradona

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has given Yamal the biggest of billings. He gets to work with the youngster on an international stage, with European Championship glory being savoured in 2024. Records have been tumbling around the most highly-rated of wonderkids.

Yamal’s star continues to rise, with the expectation being that he will soon land a Ballon d’Or to sit alongside the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy awards that he already boasts. He is treading a path similar to that which Argentine icon Messi headed down.

With that in mind, De la Fuente has said of Yamal: “If in 10 years' time he has no injuries, no setbacks and plays normally, he can become a player of the era like Messi, Maradona or Cristiano.”

Spain’s head coach added: “I've known him since he was 16 years old. We've had many conversations, almost like father and son. I always try to help him. He listens a lot when you try to help him. We have a very fluid relationship, with a lot of closeness.”