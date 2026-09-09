Next Harry Kane? Ex-England striker ‘not sure’ Liam Delap is heir to the throne despite seeing £50m Nottingham Forest transfer end Chelsea struggles

Ex-Three Lions midfielder Danny Murphy said of Delap in November 2024, as he registered 12 Premier League goals for an Ipswich team that suffered relegation out of the top-flight: “I would probably go as far as to say he is the obvious long-term successor to Kane. I think he is the best young English striker out there.

“I just don't see a weakness for him. He has scored enough goals in a struggling side really, but if he gets a lot of chances he will score more. He has just got that lovely balance between physical and technical [ability] and rarely do you get both. He is a super talent.”

Delap is determined to prove that he is deserving of that big billing, with Forest presenting him with an opportunity to get his club career back on track and push towards a senior international debut.

He has told The Guardian: “I just want to get my head down, focus and keep improving because I’m still so young and I have so much to learn. I even at times probably think I’ve been in football a lot longer than I have. I’ve still, hopefully, got a long career ahead.

“As a little kid, all you want to do is play for your country. So, of course, in my mind that’s where I want to get to. But it’s not as easy as that. I have to work hard and improve and that’s all I can do.”