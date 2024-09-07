Inside Newcastle's push for WSL promotion: Signing a Lioness, Champions League ambitions and building on back-to-back titles

A Euro 2022 winner and a member of Emma Hayes' dominant Chelsea side will feature when the Magpies make their second-tier debut on Sunday

In the past three years, a lot has changed for Newcastle United. After failing to win any of their first 14 games of the 2021-22 Premier League season, the Magpies were miraculously steered to safety by Eddie Howe and, with the help of some huge investment from their new owners, have since ended long waits to return to the Champions League and a major cup final. But it's not just the men's side that are benefiting in this new era.

On Sunday, Newcastle's women's team will play second-tier football for the first time. Better yet, they're a genuine contender to win the division after an eye-catching summer of recruitment that has seen Demi Stokes, a European champion with England; Rachel Furness, who has played for Northern Ireland at a major tournament; and Deanna Cooper, winner of three major trophies at Chelsea, join the club.

When the latter sat down to talk to the press ahead of this weekend's huge game with London City Lionesses, themselves in the running for the title after a big transfer window, she was asked a very simple question: Can Newcastle win the league this season? She paused. There has been a lot of talk about the Magpies over the last few years, particularly because of their ambition to be playing in the Women's Champions League by the 2027-28 season, and that isn't going to stop any time soon, especially not with them now just one promotion away from the Women's Super League.

Cooper knows the Championship. She knows it is competitive, she knows only one team goes up to the top-flight each season and she knows that there is more to being successful in this division than some may think. But she also knows how good this Newcastle side is. “We have a really talented group," she replied with a grin, after considering her answer. "I’m really excited to see what we do.”