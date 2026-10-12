Newcastle United player ratings vs Coventry City: Sven Botman finds the net but defensive lapses trigger a collapse

Lukas Hornicek - 4/10

A difficult evening for the young goalkeeper, who was beaten four times. While he cannot be solely blamed for the penalty or the clinical finishes that followed, he failed to provide the commanding presence required to settle a nervous backline. He finished the match with only two saves.

Malick Thiaw - 4/10

Captaining the side, Thiaw struggled to organize the defensive transitions. He was often caught in two minds when Coventry broke at pace, and his positioning for the second and third goals allowed the hosts too much space in central areas.

Sven Botman - 6/10

The standout performer in a poor defensive display, purely for his contribution at the other end. Botman rose well to score Newcastle's only goal in the 70th minute. Defensively, however, he was part of a unit that was pulled apart far too easily in the closing stages.

Lewis Hall - 5/10

Hall offered some width and was involved in the build-up play, but he was frequently targeted by Coventry's wide attackers. His recovery speed was tested, and he struggled to prevent the crosses that led to high-quality chances for the opposition.