Newcastle rival Arsenal transfer interest in Noni Madueke with Chelsea open to letting England international leave N. Madueke Chelsea Transfers Newcastle Arsenal Premier League

Newcastle United have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke this summer as the Blues are ready to sell the player. The West London club have been active in the summer transfer window as they have signed Liam Delap and are now close to securing transfers for Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens. Once the new players join the team, they will next focus on selling several stars.