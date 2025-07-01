Newcastle United FC v Manchester City FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Newcastle apologise to fans after potentially 'offensive' flag is spotted in third kit launch video ahead of 2025/26 season

NewcastlePremier League

Newcastle United have expressed regret after including an image in their latest promotional content that sparked concerns of cultural insensitivity. The issue arose from a video unveiling their new third kit, produced in collaboration with Adidas, which inadvertently featured a flag resembling a controversial historical symbol.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Newcastle in trouble with kit launch video
  • The Rising Sun Flag hurt fan sentiments
  • Newcastle & Adidas have taken down the video
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match