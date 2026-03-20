Newcastle ready to raid Chelsea for TWO of their strikers in shock summer transfer swoop

Newcastle are actively working on recruiting a new striker and have focused on the Chelsea pair. While they are not looking to sign both, Jackson and Delap are viewed as high-quality alternatives. Jackson, who joined Bayern Munich on loan from Chelsea last summer, has registered a steady return with seven goals in 26 appearances. Meanwhile, Delap’s numbers have been more modest, scoring twice in 31 games since moving to Chelsea from Ipswich Town last summer. Neither player is currently guaranteed a long-term future at Stamford Bridge, making them viable options for a move to Tyneside.



