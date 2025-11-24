Getty Images Sport
Newcastle ready to launch Davide Frattesi bid as Eddie Howe looks to land midfielder he targeted in the summer
Inter exit on the cards for Frattesi
According to Sport Witness, Newcastle were keen on signing the 26-year-old this summer but he ended up staying with the Italian giants. But after playing less than 200 minutes in Serie A this season, a Nerazzurri exit is in the offing. Indeed, Tuttomercatoweb reports that the Italian's path to the first team is being blocked by the likes of Petar Sucic and Piotr Zielinski, ergo, a January exit is 'very likely'. Inter rejected Newcastle's approach over the summer but that could be revisited in 2026.
Howe gives little away
Back in August, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe did admit he would like another midfielder, in light of injuries to Joe Willock and Lewis Miley.
At the time, he said: "We want six [midfielders] and now we are down to four. That is an issue for us and it is a position we are looking at."
Eventually, in what proved to be an eventful transfer window, which involved the Alexander Isak saga, they went on to sign Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa. But that may not satisfy Howe's midfield needs with a lot of the season still to play.
The former Bournemouth boss also downplayed Newcastle's chances of re-signing Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, who was sold to the Tricky Trees last year to ease the Magpies' PSR (profit and sustainability) issues.
"Sentiment never comes into it - it is always about finance. We have not had any discussions on the January window. We're too focused on the amount of games we have. That will take focus for now," he said. "Certainly paying fees like that (£100 million), and I am not sure we are going to be in a position to do that. I am talking about that without any knowledge on January. It is just not really a window that big fees are usually paid. There is always a long-term management of PSR and long-term management on our financial situation. We can’t let one transfer unbalance that."
Frattesi gets some game time
While Frattesi is not playing a great deal at Inter, with his last start coming back on October 4, he is still featuring for his country. The Italian played in his nation's 4-1 defeat at home to Norway earlier this month, a game they led for a significant portion of the match. With Norway winning their World Cup qualifying group, Italy will have to go through the play-offs to reach the 2026 World Cup.
After the game, Frattesi said: "It was two games in one. In the first half, there was only one team on the pitch; in the second half, we showed that we are a bit fragile. After the first goal, we fell apart. The group stage is over, and we have to focus only on the March playoffs.
"Maybe it was a result of always being a bit on the back foot in the group. We knew that, with the goal difference, we wouldn’t be coming into tonight’s match with a good chance to qualify. Once we realized it wasn’t possible, it’s not easy mentally.
"Explaining a 4-1 result is difficult, but I wouldn’t call it humiliation. They didn’t completely dominate us. At least, that’s how it felt to me on the pitch. They proved they deserved to win the group, so calling it humiliation is an exaggeration."
What comes next for Frattesi?
It remains to be seen if Inter will entertain bids for Frattesi, whose contract runs until 2028, in January and if Newcastle are still keen on signing him. The winter window is notoriously difficult for business as clubs ask for inflated prices for their players. Before then, his Inter side are away at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League whereas Newcastle take on Marseille in the south of France on Tuesday.
