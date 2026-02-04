Newcastle chief admits confusion at Sandro Tonali transfer saga after midfielder 'offered' to Arsenal on deadline day

Howe was quizzed on Arsenal's links to Tonali at a press conference on Tuesday. When asked if he was surprised to see his star midfielder in transfer rumours, Howe said: "No, there was certainly no intention from our side to lose Sandro at all.

"He's such an integral player to what we're doing. He's very happy here, he's playing for Newcastle and loves representing the city."

Asked if Tonali is now unsettled, Howe replied: "I don't think so, but lots of things happen without my knowledge.

"As far as I'm aware, we've got a player who is an outstanding footballer, an outstanding person.

"He's very happy here, he's got a great relationship with me, his teammates, and seems really happy within himself.

"That would surprise me, but our best players will always attract glances from other clubs - that's just the reality of football.

"We want to keep our group together, we want to be progressive and Sandro plays a part in that, trying to hit his best levels and trying to help the team.

"All encompassed, I don't see an issue but I don't control everything."

