Newcastle chief claims head coach Eddie Howe not at risk of losing job before delcaring title aspirations by 2030

The atmosphere around St James’ Park has grown increasingly tense in recent weeks, as a season that has had many ups and downs. The bruising 4-1 defeat to Liverpool last Saturday followed by the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday laid bare the defensive frailties currently plaguing the squad and added further pressure on the coach. With the Magpies slipping down to 11th in the Premier League table and struggling for consistency, sections of the fanbase have begun to question whether the current coaching staff can take the club to the next level.

Compounding the frustration was a completely stagnant January transfer window. Despite clear needs in several positions due to a relentless injury crisis, Newcastle failed to bring in a single senior reinforcement. This perceived lack of ambition from the ownership, combined with poor on-pitch results, has created a vacuum filled by rumours of a potential managerial change. Critics have suggested that the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) might be looking for a more decorated European name to lead their multi-billion pound project, leaving Howe in a precarious position as he fights to steady the ship amidst mounting external pressure.