Alexander Isak NewcastleGetty
Gill Clark

Saudi PIF governor's orders! Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan demands club to keep 'favourite player' Alexander Isak amid interest from Arsenal & Barcelona after Carabao Cup heroics

A. IsakNewcastleTransfersArsenalBarcelonaPremier League

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has demanded the Magpies keep hold of his 'favourite player' Alexander Isak after his Carabao Cup heroics.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Isak starring for Newcastle
  • Is Al-Rumayyan's favourite player
  • Chairman tells club that striker must stay
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱