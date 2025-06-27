Elanga GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Newcastle's £120m blow! Magpies fail with three mega-money moves as bids for Anthony Elanga, Joao Pedro and James Trafford all rejected

NewcastleA. ElangaTransfersPremier LeagueBrightonNottingham ForestJ. PedroJ. TraffordBurnley

Newcastle United’s summer transfer window has hit a significant snag after three transfer bids, amounting to a combined £120 million ($165m), were rejected. The Magpies, eager to bolster their squad ahead of a return to the Champions League, had targeted Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Joao Pedro, and Burnley’s James Trafford. However, none of their initial offers have succeeded.

  • Newcastle busy in summer window
  • Howe wants overhaul at St James' Park
  • Bids rejected for Elanga, Pedro and Trafford
