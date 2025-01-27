New Wrexham director Kaleen Allyn admits turning down offers from other clubs to link up with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney after having 'terrific' conversations with Hollywood stars ahead of purchasing minority stake in Red Dragons
Wrexham have named Kaleen Allyn as a new executive director, who has now revealed what made her join Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Red Dragons.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wrexham find new investors
- Name Allyn as executive director
- Explains why familly chose Wrexham