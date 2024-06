New manager for Christian Pulisic! AC Milan confirm Paulo Fonseca appointment as Zlatan Ibrahimovic explains why new coach is the 'right man' AC MilanSerie ATransfersZlatan IbrahimovicChristian Pulisic

Ex-Lille boss Paulo Fonseca has been confirmed as AC Milan's new manager, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic hoping they can play "dominant football" under him.