New job for Ruben Amorim?! Former Man Utd boss linked with swift return to management just days after Old Trafford exit

While tensions appeared to be escalating with Amorim and director of football Jason Wilcox, in particular, few would have predicted that the ex-Sporting Lisbon boss would come out swinging as he did at the weekend. Shortly after United's 1-1 draw at Leeds United on Sunday, Amorim called out the board's apparent meddling with his affairs, insisting he was the "manager and not the coach".

He told reporters, "To start with that, I noticed that you received selective information about everything. I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. And that is clear. I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it’s not [Antonio] Conte, it’s not [Jose] Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United. And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change. That was my point. I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.

"I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that and that is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job. Not to be a coach. If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club. I just want to say I came here to be the manager, not to be the coach. In every department - the scouting department, the sporting director needs to do their job, I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on."