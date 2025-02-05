'I've never heard that from Vincent Kompany!' - Thomas Tuchel ripped to shreds by Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness for 'repeatedly calling for expensive transfers'
Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness has hit out at former coach Thomas Tuchel for insisting on "expensive transfers" during his time at the club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kompany replaced Tuchel at Bayern Munich
- Former boss blasted for transfer demands
- Bayern currently top of the table under Kompany