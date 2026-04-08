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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Neuer laments Real Madrid’s return to form… and declines to answer a question about the World Cup

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The veteran goalkeeper warns his teammates ahead of the match at the Allianz Arena

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer expressed his regret that Bayern Munich had not managed to secure a bigger win than 2-1 in Tuesday evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid, whilst acknowledging the difficulty of the task ahead in the return leg at the Allianz Arena.

Neuer said in his post-match comments: “It’s a shame the match didn’t end 2-0. We know full well how dangerous Real Madrid are. They had good chances too and missed some of them, so we’re happy to have won here at the Bernabéu first and foremost. But it will be a very difficult task in Munich.”

  • Serious warning... "Anything is possible"

    The Bayern goalkeeper added: "Real Madrid have some of the best players in the world; they’re incredibly quick and have exceptional dribbling and finishing skills, which makes them very difficult to defend against."

    He emphasised: “If we stay compact and close to each other, it’s easier; but if we give them space in one-on-one situations, it becomes very complicated. It’s a pleasure to play with this team and the coaching staff. Anything is possible.”

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  • The tough question: the World Cup challenge?

    On the other hand, Neuer firmly refused to discuss the possibility of a return to the German national team as the Mannschaft prepare for the 2026 World Cup finals, despite his outstanding performance that saw him named man of the match against Real Madrid.

    When asked about the matter in the mixed zone after the match, the 40-year-old goalkeeper said: “Do we want to open this topic now? As I said before: we won’t open this topic here now. How did we play today? It was an amazing performance, and we’re not talking about the national team here. I’ve said my piece, and I’m currently focused on Bayern Munich.”

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    Neuer confirmed that his full focus is currently on the second leg against Real Madrid, noting that the victory in the first leg represents an important step that must be consolidated at the Allianz Arena.

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