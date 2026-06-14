Netherlands player ratings vs Japan: Crysencio Summerville produces a moment of magic but drab Dutch concede late to draw World Cup opener

Fresh off a superb second half of the season with Roma, Donyell Malen almost broke the deadlock in the third minute as he turned on the ball and fired goalwards, only for Zion Suzuki to react well and tip his shot over the bar. That was the closest either side came to scoring during a first half where chances were at a premium as neither side looked to take too many risks in possession.

Ronald Koeman's side did find a way through shortly after the break, however, as Van Dijk rose highest to meet Ryan Gravenberch's cross from the right-hand side and head into the bottom corner. Japan, though, were behind for less than seven minutes, as Keito Nakamura came inside onto his right foot and hit a low effort that deflected off Jan Paul van Hecke and past Bart Verbruggen.

The Netherlands retook the lead when West Ham winger Summerville picked up the ball on the corner of the penalty area, drove inside onto his left foot and curled a low shot past Suzuki and in off the post. Take Kubo then looked to provide an instant response, but hit a powerful, long-range shot narrowly over the bar.

Cody Gakpo forced Suzuki into a save with his legs at the other end, but under increasing Japan pressure, the Dutch couldn't hold on, as Koki Ogawa's 89th-minute header deflected off his team-mate Daichi Kamada and into the top corner.

GOAL rates the Netherlands' players from Dallas...