A natural-born Galactico: Arsenal ace William Saliba can become Real Madrid's next great defender

Los Blancos are looking for a new, world-class centre-back to build a defence around and the France international is the ideal candidate

This is how it goes in Madrid. A good footballer might be available. There are whispers that contracts could be run down, or that thinly-veiled links could bring two parties together. Jude Bellingham loves Zinedine Zidane. Kylian Mbappe had Cristiano Ronaldo posters on his wall. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham went to a few concerts together - and seemed like good mates in a celebration at Euro 2024.

The unfortunate thing for Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Liverpool is that these things often end up being true. Where there is digitally-generated smoke, there tends to be fire. And the latest fad in the Spanish capital surrounds another top-tier talent in the Premier League. Every so often, Saliba links crop up in the French or Spanish media. This is part of the football landscape. Saliba is among the best centre-backs in the world. The fact that he does not currently play for Madrid means he will be linked with Los Blancos until he eventually does.

The scary reality here - at least for Arsenal fans - is that this one makes sense. Madrid, unfortunately, have a need at centre-back. Should Alexander-Arnold sign and Fran Garcia continue to improve, the full-back situation is sorted. In the middle, though, there are long-term questions. And Saliba, best-in-the-world-elect, is the perfect man to hold down the middle for years to come.