'At times it felt like ping-pong!' – Nathan Ngoy and Maxim De Cuyper lift lid on wild Turkey clash

Belgian defenders Nathan Ngoy and Maxim De Cuyper played vital roles as Belgium earned a hard-fought 3-0 UEFA Nations League win over Turkey in Liege. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku sealed the victory, but the defensive unit had to withstand considerable pressure.

The shutout keeps De Rode Duivels second in Group A with six points from three matches.

Ngoy and De Cuyper anchored a backline that dealt with Turkey's high-intensity attacking transitions.