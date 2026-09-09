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Martin Odegaard rescues wasteful Arsenal with late Champions League stunner against Napoli
Odegaard rescues wasteful Arsenal
Odegaard came to the rescue for Arsenal as they kicked off their Champions League campaign with a hard-fought victory against Napoli. The Gunners' captain delivered a moment of magic in Naples to ensure Mikel Arteta's side did not pay the ultimate price for their early wastefulness in front of goal.
The Norwegian midfielder fired home a wonderful finish from outside the box, sparking wild celebrations among the 1,500 travelling supporters in Italy. It was a crucial intervention in what was Arsenal's first appearance in Europe's premier club competition since suffering heartbreak in last season's final. Odegaard's decisive strike also underlined his phenomenal individual form. The influential playmaker has now registered four goals in just five appearances across all competitions this term, a tally that includes his strike in the Community Shield.
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Gunners rue missed opportunities
Before their captain's timely intervention, Arsenal had looked destined for a hugely frustrating stalemate against the Partenopei. The Premier League giants dominated proceedings but missed three golden opportunities to break the deadlock earlier in the contest.
Mikel Merino was presented with a glorious opening midway through the first half. Making his first club start since January, the Spain international could only head the ball straight into the arms of Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.
The profligacy continued as Bukayo Saka, usually so reliable in the final third, lifted a highly promising attempt over the crossbar. Defender Piero Hincapie then joined the list of culprits, blazing a close-range effort wildly over from inside the six-yard box.
Defensive resilience secures result
Despite their attacking dominance, it was not an entirely comfortable evening for the visitors. Arsenal's defence had to remain vigilant to survive a handful of genuine scares from a dangerous Napoli side.
The most heart-in-mouth moment arrived when David Raya spilled a long-range shot. The effort came from Kevin de Bruyne, but the Arsenal goalkeeper was spared any lasting embarrassment.
Ben White showcased his superb defensive instincts to sweep up the danger. The full-back reacted quicker than the home attackers to clear the loose ball to safety before Napoli could pounce.
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Chasing European glory
Having successfully navigated a potentially tricky away fixture, Arsenal will be relieved to have opened their continental campaign with a vital three points. The gritty victory provides an ideal foundation as they navigate the remainder of the Champions League league-phase.
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