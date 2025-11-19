Naomi’s back: Girma returns to USWNT as Emma Hayes names 26-player roster for Italy friendlies; Trinity Rodman and Phallon Tullis-Joyce left out

Chelsea defender Girma headlines the roster with her long-awaited return after missing the last FIFA window through injury. She’s featured just four times for the USWNT in 2025 - starting all of them - making her inclusion a welcome boost. Hayes has also turned again to a few fresh faces: Chicago Stars forward Jameese Joseph and Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz earn their first senior call-ups, while Washington Spirit defender and long-time U.S. youth international Kate Wiesner also joins the squad.

The group features seven changes from the October friendlies, including the notable return of Gotham FC midfielder Jaelin Howell. Howell last appeared for the U.S. in 2022 and is among several Gotham players preparing for this weekend’s NWSL Championship. In all, 20 NWSL players are represented in this camp, with seven set to compete for the title in San Jose. Lindsey Heaps and Rose Lavelle enter as the most capped players in the squad, with Heaps at 160 caps and 38 goals and Lavelle at 115 caps and 27 goals.