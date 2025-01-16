Girma USWNT 2024IMAGN
Tom Hindle

Naomi Girma withdraws from USWNT training camp due to calf issue among transfer rumors

N. GirmaE. HayesUSA

The San Diego Wave center back, who has been linked with a European move, has left Emma Hayes' squad with a minor injury

  • Naomi Girma set to leave USWNT camp
  • Star center back has "minor calf issue"
  • Reported Wednesday morning that Chelsea, Arsenal, and Lyon are interested
