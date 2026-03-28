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USWNT star Naomi Girma sets 'must win every game' challenge to Chelsea team-mates as they aim to keep slim WSL title hopes alive
Girma demands perfection
The Blues return to league action this Sunday against Aston Villa following a grueling run of fixtures that included a League Cup triumph and a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. With the margin for error effectively zero, the London side knows that any slip-up could mathematically end their pursuit of the WSL trophy, where they currently sit in third place, nine points behind leaders Manchester City and just one point behind second-placed Manchester United.
Sonia Bompastor’s side currently finds themselves in a position where consistency is the only currency that matters. Despite the distractions of continental competition, the focus remains firmly on securing three points at Kingsmeadow to maintain pressure on the league leaders.
Taking it game by game
Girma is adamant that the squad cannot afford to look past their immediate opponents, regardless of the stature of the match. The American international believes the process remains the same whether fighting for a trophy or a European spot.
"I’d say every league match is a must-win now," she said on the club's official website. "It's a case of just taking it game by game and not looking too far ahead. It's easy to do that. Whether you're winning the league by a lot or you're competing for a Champions League spot, it’s always the same process. I don't think that changes."
Trusting the process
The 25-year-old defender emphasised that squad depth will be the deciding factor during this congested period. With the second leg against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge looming, rotation and mental fortitude are paramount.
"It’s about always having the same mentality and preparing for every game in the same way to make sure we're ready," she explained. "We need to be ready to execute and be ready to play for each other. This part of the season is really busy. Obviously, we have a lot of games in this block, but that’s when we really go into our roster, and we trust in the preparation, trust that everyone's ready to play a part."
- AFP
What comes next?
After the crucial match against Aston Villa, the Blues will immediately turn their attention to the European stage, where they will face Arsenal in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final. They will then face Tottenham in the FA Cup quarter-finals, before their final three WSL matches, against Everton, Leicester City, and finally Manchester United.