Iranian defender Mohammadi showcased his trademark flip throw-in once again to help Kostroma secure a 2-0 victory at Ryazan in the fourth qualifying round of the Russian Cup. The 29-year-old's acrobatic delivery set up a crucial goal to seal his side's place in the next round. The piece of individual brilliance continues an impressive run for the full-back, who has become a lethal asset across Russian domestic competitions.
VIDEO: The world's most dangerous throw-in? Nader Mohammadi produces ANOTHER stunning flip-assist in Russian Cup clash
Acrobatic weapon unlocks defence
Watch the clip
Deadly routine fuels momentum
Mohammadi's ability to launch long throw-ins using a complete forward somersault has established itself as an unpredictable set-piece weapon for Kostroma this term. The Tehran-born defender had already recorded two similar assists in the league, first in a 3-1 victory over SKA Khabarovsk on 9 August and later in a narrow 1-0 win against Rotor Volgograd in round nine. This unconventional attacking method offers a unique tactical dimension that continues to disrupt opposing backlines throughout the 2026-27 campaign.
- Russian Look
Vital home clash awaits
Kostroma return to league duties on September 14 as they welcome Neftekhimik in round 11 of the First League. Sitting sixth in the table with 18 points from nine outings, the hosts are well placed to mount a serious promotion challenge. Maximum points on home turf will be vital to sustain their momentum and bridge the gap to the summit.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting