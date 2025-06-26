'I want a legacy' - Myles Lewis-Skelley reveals ambitions after signing new five-year contract at Arsenal M. Lewis-Skelly Arsenal Premier League

Myles Lewis-Skelly, one of Arsenal’s brightest young talents, has pledged his long-term future to the club by signing a new five-year contract. The 18-year-old defender, who has quickly become a staple in Mikel Arteta’s squad, is determined to build a lasting legacy in north London after an impressive campaign where he went on to make 39 appearances across all competitions.