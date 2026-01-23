'My kids saw me swearing' - Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany admits losing authority at home after X-rated clip from Burnley days went viral

The Bayern Munich manager has confessed that his digital footprint is causing him headaches at the dinner table. Speaking at a press conference, the Manchester City legend revealed that his attempts to discipline his children regarding bad language have been somewhat undermined by the internet.

Kompany’s managerial career, particularly his spells at Anderlecht and Burnley, has been documented with fly-on-the-wall intensity. Clips of him tearing into his players, laden with expletives, have shocked fans when they emerged last year. For a father trying to instil good manners, these videos have proven to be inconvenient evidence for the defence.

"I don't use the f word as often," Kompany told reporters with a wry smile when asked if he still possesses the fiery temper seen in those viral moments. "My kids saw me swearing on YouTube videos. That doesn't exactly put me in a strong position at home when it comes to parenting, telling them what to say and what not to say."