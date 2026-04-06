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Muhammad Zaki

'This is my dream club' - Vinicius Junior makes Real Madrid contract renewal vow

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Vinicius Junior has issued a definitive statement regarding his long-term future at Real Madrid, confirming his intention to sign a new contract at the Bernabeu. The Brazilian superstar, who is entering a critical period in his current deal, insists he remains fully committed to the Spanish giants despite a turbulent season on and off the pitch.

  • Commitment to the Bernabeu

    The 25-year-old forward is currently approaching the final 12 months of his agreement in the Spanish capital, a situation that often sparks intense transfer speculation. However, speaking ahead of Real Madrid's crucial Champions League quarter-final first leg showdown with Bayern Munich, Vinicius was quick to dismiss any suggestions of an exit.

    “I hope I can stay here for a long time. I still have a year left on my contract, but I’m very calm. I have the president’s confidence. At the right time, I’ll renew and stay here for a long time, because this is my dream club,” Vinicius said. 

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    Tension with Xabi Alonso

    The journey to this point has not been without its hurdles, particularly during the tenure of former manager Xabi Alonso. Vinicius admitted that he struggled to adapt to the methods of the previous boss, leading to a dip in minutes and visible tension on the touchline.

    “I played matches, but not many minutes. But every coach has their methods and I didn’t connect with him the way he wanted,” Vinicius admitted when discussing his relationship with Alonso. Transfer talk raged throughout Alonso's tenure, but Vinicius has re-established himself as a leading figure for Madrid since Alvaro Arbeloa was drafted in to replace the former Bayer Leverkusen boss.

  • The Arbeloa impact

    The new head coach has seemingly unlocked the Brazilian's best form once again, restoring the player's confidence after a period where he felt targeted by sections of the home support. Vinicius drew parallels between Arbeloa and legendary former boss Carlo Ancelotti, noting the importance of clear communication. “I’ve had a special connection with Arbeloa, just like I did with Ancelotti. He’s always made it clear what he wants from me. I’ve always given my best, and I’m going to keep doing so,” he said.

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    Sights set on Bayern

    With his confidence restored and his commitment to the club unwavering, Vinicius's attention is now firmly fixed on the relentless pursuit of European glory as Real prepare to host Bayern this week. 

    “Surely, the connection between the players and the fans, that always changes the dynamic of home games and Champions League matches,” said Vinicius. “A good team is coming, but we have experience in these kinds of games and hopefully we can do things well.” 

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