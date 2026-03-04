Getty Images Sport
'My most terrifying days!' - Newcastle star reveals first-hand account of war in Middle East after being caught up in conflict amid injury rehab
From rehabilitation to a warzone
The Magpies star had travelled to the Middle East in January following an ankle injury sustained during Newcastle's dramatic 4-3 victory over Leeds. However, while working on his fitness, the region became the centre of intense military action involving Iran, Israel and the United States. With commercial flights grounded and drone attacks targeting major hubs like Dubai, the Premier League veteran was forced to seek shelter alongside thousands of others caught in the crossfire.
A terrifying first-hand experience
Schar took to social media to share the gravity of the situation with his followers, posting an image that appeared to show him sheltering in a basement. The defender did not hold back when describing the mental and physical toll the ordeal took on him as he looked for a way out of the danger zone. The 34-year-old expressed his relief at finally escaping the volatility that has gripped the Gulf region in recent days.
Writing on his Instagram account, Schar provided a chilling account of his time in the conflict zone: "I've just had a few of my most terrifying days having unfortunately witnessed first-hand what's happening in the Middle East. I was there as part of my rehabilitation programme and I'm glad I found a way to get home safely. But what we experienced there, and what's happening right now, is truly frightening. I hope that help gets to all of the people who need it in those affected areas."instagram/fabianschaer_official
Impact on the sporting world
The conflict has had a wide-reaching impact on the sporting community, with figures like Rio Ferdinand also reporting on the "scary" atmosphere in Dubai. As missiles and drones targeted various nations including Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE, many athletes who use the region's world-class facilities for warm-weather training or recovery found themselves trapped.
Schar is currently expected to be sidelined for approximately three months due to the ankle problem he suffered at the start of the year. While his physical recovery remains a priority for the Newcastle medical staff, the psychological impact of his "terrifying days" will likely be monitored as he returns to the relatively safe environment of Tyneside. The defender remains a key figure for the Magpies, having established himself as a fan favourite since his arrival from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018.
Government intervention and safe returns
The UK Government has been tasked with managing a massive evacuation effort, with Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper confirming that high-level operations are underway to bring citizens home. With airspace closures making travel nearly impossible, the Foreign Office has opened a 24/7 crisis centre to assist the estimated 300,000 British nationals currently in the region. Schar’s successful return coincides with these broader efforts to ensure the safety of those stranded by the strikes.
Cooper addressed the ongoing crisis in a formal statement, saying: "The safety and security of British citizens is our top priority, and we know that hundreds of thousands of people have been affected by the conflict and escalation in the Middle East and the Gulf. This includes holidaymakers, business travellers and visitors who can’t return home because of airspace closures or strikes. That’s why we have the Foreign Office crisis centre that is open 24/7 and why we’ve asked people to sign up to register your presence, so that we can make sure there is up-to-date information and to follow travel advice across the region. But most importantly, we are working with airlines, with the travel industry, with governments across the region to make sure that there will be safe ways for people to return home."
