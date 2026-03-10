'Most No.9s are stronger than him' - Leny Yoro getting involved in 'too many fights' as Man Utd defender sent advice by Rio Ferdinand

Yoro has regained a place in the United starting XI in recent weeks due to the absence of injured central defender Lisandro Martinez, having previously been left to settle for brief appearances as a substitute or being left on the bench for the entire 90 minutes. As the Frenchman is still adapting to the demands of the English top flight and the instability that has plagued Old Trafford in recent years, Ferdinand feels he must be careful when coming up against his opponents.

"Leny Yoro right now is trying to fight too many fights in a game, when physically he's not starting at the same place," Ferdinand explained on his podcast Rio Ferdinand Presents. Assessing the gap between the teenager and seasoned top-flight forwards, the former England captain added: "They're all much more physically developed. Most of the players he's playing against and No. 9s especially are stronger than him."