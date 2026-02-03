Goal.com
Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Could we expect something bold for the Morocco strips from PUMA?

Morocco has officially qualified for the  FIFA World Cup 2026 and come into the tournament after losing the 2026 AFCON final against Senegal on home turf. They'll be looking to relinquish their demons and put their best foot forward on the grandest stage of all. While the home and away jerseys have not been officially unveiled, early looks at the away design have started circulating, with a stunning, intricate design element in the mix. 

Of course, we expect the national colours of red and green to dominate on the home kit, but could we expect something unique for the away shirt? Ahead of the World Cup kick-off, here’s everything you need to know about the Morocco home and away kits, including what they look like, when they launch, and how much they’ll cost.

Shop: Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Morocco Home kit

    Morocco's home kit hasn't been released yet, but there have been some leaks that give us a sneak peek at what this shirt could possibly look like. The all-red base continues with the traditional home shirt looks, but the details are where it all comes alive. 

    The collar and sleeve cuffs are decorated with ornate patterns that are reminiscent of traditional tattoos and ancestral patterns. These are green on a white base, which gives these details on the shirt such a striking look. Meanwhile, the club badge is centralised, with a sign-off on the back of the neck finishing off the whole look. 

    Retail pricing for the PUMA shirts sits around €100 / £85 for standard fan replicas, with authentic match editions and bespoke options climbing higher depending on sizing and retailer. Youth sizes also tend to be available at lower price points. So, we expect to see the same pricing for the Morocco kits. 

  • Morocco Away kit

    We also don't have an official release of the Morocco away kit, so we can only tell you what the leaks show. The leaked away design is very similar to the home shirt design, but instead of red, it sits on an all-white base. The sleeve cuffs and collar are once again detailed with fine patterning, is on a block green base. The side panels of the shirt include red and green, which complete the colours from the national flag. 

    Once official details are announced, pricing for the away kit is expected to mirror the home shirt’s structure, with fan replica versions around €100 / £85 and higher-end authentic editions priced accordingly when they land in stores and online.

