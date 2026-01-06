Morgan Rogers told he doesn’t have the ‘soul’ of a Man Utd player after Red Devils linked with transfers swoop for high-flying Aston Villa star

Rogers has long been linked with many Premier League giants, with United often urged to snap him up. Following a meteoric rise under Unai Emery at Villa Park, the 22-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting attacking talents in the Premier League. His blend of power, direct dribbling, and creative vision has naturally drawn the gaze of the hierarchy at Old Trafford, who are desperate to inject dynamism into a stuttering attack.

However, Yorke, a man uniquely positioned to understand the journey between Villa Park and the Theatre of Dreams, has urged caution. Speaking to FootItalia, the former Trinidad and Tobago international expressed significant scepticism regarding the potential transfer. He argues that technical ability alone is insufficient to thrive under the intense scrutiny that accompanies wearing the famous red shirt.

“There are a few candidates out there, but I can see why Morgan Rogers is mentioned,” Yorke said. “He is the flavour of the month at the moment, and everyone is trying to pounce on that.”