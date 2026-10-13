'He’s a machine' - Morgan Rogers hails Jordan Henderson as Chelsea continue blistering Premier League form under Xabi Alonso

Henderson may have arrived at Stamford Bridge with some questioning his age, but his recent performances have quickly silenced the doubters. The veteran midfielder enjoyed a dream home debut against Bournemouth, finding the net and providing the creative spark in a dominant 5-1 win. His teammate Rogers has been left in awe of the 36-year-old’s physical condition and footballing intelligence since his summer move to West London.

"People said he was too old and you see what he does. Everyone in the dressing room knows that he's probably still the fittest player at the club, to be honest. He's a machine. People forget about the football because they just think he's that experienced head, but don't get me wrong, the guy can still play football. He's won everything in the game. You saw his quality there and we'll see it for the rest of the season, I'm sure," said Rogers on Chelsea's official website.