'Everything that I wanted' - Morgan Rogers revels in goalscoring debut as Chelsea edge Fulham in five-goal thriller

After his high-profile switch to Stamford Bridge from Aston Villa earlier in the transfer window, Rogers would have been itching to hit the ground running under the lights in West London. The new No.17 was tasked with restoring Chelsea's lead at Craven Cottage after a frantic opening to the match. The Blues had taken the lead through Joao Pedro after just 32 seconds, but were pegged back when Joshua King cancelled out the opener. Rogers then stepped up to find the net, ensuring Xabi Alonso’s side went into the break with the momentum.

Reflecting on his first appearance, the forward could not hide his delight at making such an immediate impact for his new employers. "It was a great game to play in. Obviously to score and help the team win, that’s everything that I wanted from a debut," Rogers said. "I thought the quality of our play was excellent and it was so enjoyable out there. Fulham is a difficult place to come to, and they played really well, but we had that fight, that grit and I think we were the better team on the night. For me, we deserved the win and I’m really happy with how the game went."