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Morgan Gibbs-White told Nottingham Forest can massage his No.10 ‘ego’ - with Des Walker addressing ‘big club’ transfer speculation
Captain & goalscorer: Gibbs-White has become a talisman for Forest
Gibbs-White has enjoyed that standing on Trentside since completing a move in 2022 that could eventually be worth £42 million ($56m). Forest have been happy to keep ticking clauses off as their mercurial No.10 has become an inspirational figure on and off the field.
The captain’s armband has been filled at times, in the absence of Ryan Yates, while numbers in the most important departments - those focused on goals and assists - have been moving in the right direction.
Personal bests were posted last season, with the target being found on 18 occasions in all competitions - with 15 of those being recorded in the Premier League and a few during a productive run to the Europa League semi-finals.
Said return was delivered after seeing Forest - courtesy of owner Evangelos Marinakis - block a proposed switch to Tottenham. Gibbs-White signed a new contract after agreeing to stay put, but was unable to earn himself a place in England’s 2026 World Cup squad.
That snub has led to inevitable questions being asked of whether individual ambition can be matched by collective efforts in Nottingham, with a move elsewhere still being mooted. MGW is, however, a fan favourite in his current surroundings and much more than just another player.
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Can Forest convince Gibbs-White to remain at the City Ground?
Quizzed on whether that respect and admiration will be enough to keep Gibbs-White on the banks of the Trent, Forest icon Walker - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with World Cup betting - said: “It depends on the individual people's egos, doesn't it really? And once you go to the big clubs, you have to have enough confidence to go into squads and really walk in there and think, ‘I'm the man’. And if you have that, then it works.
“He's got ability, he's got very good ability and at Forest they love him. And some of his games where he's not as consistent get overlooked. When you go to the big clubs, they don't overlook them, you're under constant scrutiny.
“So, it depends on how far he thinks he can go. Because these number 10s in this world, they're superstars and they like to be the centre of attention. He does.
“So, sometimes people look at Forest, he's got all the centre of attention he needs. But sometimes people want that big move and that gives them centre of attention as well. But it becomes a bit of a noose around your neck as well at times.”
Will Forest see more from ex-Man City star McAtee in 2026-27?
Gibbs-White is one of the first names on the team sheet at Forest, with the Reds preparing to open another new era under Austrian head coach Oliver Glasner. His presence is making it difficult for other creative playmakers to get a look in.
Some £30m ($40m) was invested in James McAtee during the summer of 2025, with the former England U21 captain being lured away from Manchester City. His debut campaign in the East Midlands delivered just one goal - a penalty in continental competition - and only 289 minutes of Premier League football.
Asked about the need for the talented 23-year-old to raise his game in 2026-27, despite facing fierce competition for places, Walker said: “Any move is difficult. It's always easier when you're Manchester City, primarily they've got the ball for 70% of the time. So, if you're getting your lines, it's easier to look more comfortable than when you've got to work to get it and the ball's missing you out. Sometimes the ball's at 50-50 and you're getting kicked up in the air, and Forest are just trying to stay in the game.
“So, it is difficult, but the following year you've got to find a way of stamping your authority on a game of football. You've got to make a difference to a football match. And so far, he hasn't made a big enough difference to warrant his place.”
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Gibbs-White contract: When deal expires as new era under Glasner is opened
Gibbs-White is tied to a contract at Forest through to 2028, with it being suggested that more extension talks could be entered into if all parties express a desire to prolong what has been a profitable working relationship.
McAtee has seen another move mooted, although exit talk has quietened for now and he appears set to form part of Glasner’s plans - potentially with more midfield reinforcements being drafted in following the record-setting £116m ($156m) sale of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City.
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