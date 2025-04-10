Dua Lipa Riccardo Calafiori Declan RiceGetty/Instagram
Chris Burton

More love for Dua Lipa than Declan Rice! Arsenal star Riccardo Calafiori reveals his Champions League highlight after stunning win Gunners over Real Madrid

ArsenalChampions LeagueR. CalafioriShowbizArsenal vs Real Madrid

Declan Rice’s free-kicks were not the highlight for Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori against Real Madrid, as he got to meet Dua Lipa.

  • England midfielder scored two stunning goals
  • Gunners boast commanding lead in quarter-final tie
  • Pop superstar formed part of north London celebrations
