Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 2024-25Getty
Mitchell Fretton

'More humble and silent' - How Kylian Mbappe has turned Real Madrid life around after horror start in Spain off back of PSG move

K. MbappeReal MadridLaLiga

A French legend believes Kylian Mbappe can silence his haters after turning his life around at Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mbappe struggled to settle at Real Madrid
  • Has picked form up in recent weeks
  • Backed to prove doubted wrong by French icon
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱