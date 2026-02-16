'Money isn't his top priority' - Bayern Munich legend gives his verdict on Harry Kane's future

Matthaus expects positive progress to be made in those discussions, with Kane offering no indication that he is looking for a new challenge. He is feeling settled in Bavaria alongside wife Kate and their four children.

The 32-year-old is also happy with his form, as stunning individual standards are maintained, meaning that there is no need to consider a change of scenery. Any bids of £57 million ($78m) that are made in upcoming transfer windows would be enough to trigger an exit.

Matthaus concedes that Kane could earn significantly more were he to open himself up to the idea of following fellow forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to the Saudi Pro League. It has also been suggested that a man who has expressed a desire to try his luck as an NFL kicker at some point could join Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi in MLS.